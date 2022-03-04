To The Daily Sun,
Johnna has a really good understanding of Gilford's government, and its people and will be able to support the services we need while keeping our taxes under control.
Her many years of experience in the restaurant business and running her own business, combined with her associate's degree in computer science will make her a valuable addition to the Budget Committee.
Johnna knows what’s important, enlists the right people to get it done and is a good communicator. Her ability to consider future needs with her understanding of technology and how our town works will help her make decisions that will benefit us all.
Her most important asset is that she cares about our town and the people that live here. Johnna has lived in Gilford for 20 years and comes from Laconia. She is active in our elections and has attended deliberative sessions for the last several years.
A vote for Johnna Davis for Budget Committee is a vote for a strong and healthy Gilford.
Jay Newton
Gilford
