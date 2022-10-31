The Republicans running New Hampshire for the past two years have had their chance. It’s time to try the Democrats.
Thanks to NH Republicans, we have high electric rates because the Republican-appointed Public Utilities Commission approved increasing rates by 100%, our public school money is going to private and religious schools, we have one of the strictest abortion bans in the country and our constitutional right to vote is limited more than in any other state in the union.
Democrats, Republicans and independents all live in NH and want the best for citizens, families, workers, business owners, children and seniors. We are all facing the same issues: high energy prices, strained school budgets, higher property taxes, a shortage of affordable housing, opioid addiction, voting restrictions and an abortion ban, to mention a few.
Democrats bring proven ideas to reduce energy costs, maintain county services like the nursing home, provide affordable housing, make our taxes lower and our public schools stronger. They want these things because they live here, too. They just have different ways of addressing these issues — they focus on investing in the people of NH, not just the businesses pretending that they will make their employees’ lives better.
Vote for Democrats to help moderate our government. Last term, all of our state representatives for Belknap County were Republican and they did extreme things like trying to shut down Gunstock.
If you live in Gilford, Gilmanton or Ward 2 of Laconia, you have three really good Democratic candidates running for state representative. These people bring the will, energy and ideas to make NH a better state and Belknap a better county for their children, their neighbors and, well, all of us.
Vote for Lisa DiMartino, Bob McLean and Dana Hackett so they can fight for all of us.
