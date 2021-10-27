To The Daily Sun,
Vote in Laconia on Nov. 2. Do your part for good government and vote next Tuesday.
I encourage you to vote for Mayor Andrew Hosmer to continue the upward movement in Laconia.
I also encourage you to vote for Jennifer Anderson for school board. The school board needs concerned citizens like Jennifer who respect science and the professionals in our school system.
Jennifer is a teacher. She teaches at Plymouth State University and Lakes Region Community College. Jennifer is invested in our community and the future of our young people.
Jennifer wants every Laconia student to have a positive experience in school.
Vote next Tuesday, Nov. 2. Your vote is critically important.
Janet Simmon
Laconia
