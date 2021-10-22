To The Daily Sun,
I attended the school board meeting Oct. 19, at the Laconia High School. On the front door was clearly posted a sign that you must wear a face covering in this building.
City councilor candidate, Laura Dunn, and mayoral candidate, Dawn Johnson, who are on the school board were in attendance with no face covering at all. I question the responsibility and judgement of a candidate who will not even follow the directives of our own city.
At the debate Rep. Johnson said over and over that we all need to work together, yet this only seems to apply to people with whom she agrees.
Janet Simmon
Laconia
