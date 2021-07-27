To The Daily Sun,
Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton and Alton hosted a patriotic visibility on July 17, in Alton Circle. The theme was “Democracy Not Insurrection.”
We are patriots who love our country and have become increasingly concerned about the ongoing threat to our democracy.
The visibility was a graphic reminder of the horrific Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capitol by Donald Trump supporters, an attack directly incited by the former president and his big lie: that the election was fraudulently won by President Joe Biden, despite a total lack of evidence, many ballot recounts and 60 court decisions to the contrary.
Millions of Republicans in this country, including in New Hampshire, are denying the fact that this assault was a violent attempt to overturn an election (by forcibly breaking into the Capitol, brutally attacking police officers and threatening the lives of legislators and the vice president) and to keep Trump in power. There is mounting evidence that many in Congress actually assisted Trump in his actions, and they continue to perpetuate this big lie. To date, none have been held accountable.
The Republicans in power in many states have been busy passing hundreds of voter suppression and election subversion bills in an attempt to gain control of this country. If we want to save our democracy, we must fight to protect it. This is the choice that true patriots must make.
Never forget the insurrection of Jan. 6.
Steve Copithorne, Alton
Kelly Fan, Barnstead
Claudia Ferber, Gilmanton
Quinn Golden, Alton
Cheryl Haghighi, Alton
Jean Henry, Gilmanton
Lew Henry, Gilmanton
Brandee Kraft-Kund, Barnstead
Peer Kraft-Lund, Barnstead
Michelle Labelle Carter, Alton
Ruth Larson, Alton
Susan McPhee, Barnstead
Cyndi Paulin, Gilmanton
Kathy Preston, Barnstead
Janet Strickland, Barnstead
Hunter Taylor, Alton
Judy Wagner, Gilmanton
Jane Westlake, Barnstead
