To The Daily Sun,
There are individuals who live in their heads, and ones who live in their hearts. But it is a rare to know someone who can create in their head and act from their heart. There are dreamers who dream big but never make those dreams a reality.
For the past 12 years Tilton has been fortunate enough to have Pat Consentino serve as Selectman. Pat thinks clearly in her head but always acts from her heart. Her dreams of establishing a senior center, of having the local young people in our schools contribute positively to the community, of providing transportation to our disabled and elderly citizens, of providing a channel for troubled young people to give back to the town rather than ending up in the court system or of diligently working on securing a new police facility have all come to fruition under Pat’s term in office.
Since Pat has been a Selectman, I have witnessed Pat working with local businesses to resolve problems, spend hours at the bedside of dying citizens, daily delivering coffee and a newspaper to a resident at the Veterans Home, arrange to have a new flag to replace his tattered one for a local veteran, buy breakfast for a needy person, pick up residents and give them rides in the pouring rain, and arrange assistance for the mentally ill. She is available 24 hours a date to all residents of Tilton.
Pat is the kind of Selectman I am glad to have in Tilton. We need her and her knowledge and expertise of and in our town. Please join me in re-electing Pat Consentino for Selectman on March 9.
Jane Alden
Tilton
