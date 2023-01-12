Last week, Bruce Jenket wrote in a letter to the editor, "Maybe he and others like him could watch Fox News for a week." Mediabiasfactcheck.com states, "Overall, we rate Fox News right-biased based on editorial positions that align with the right and questionable due to the promotion of propaganda, conspiracy theories, pseudoscience, the use of poor sources, and numerous false claims and failed fact checks." That's Fox.
After Shepherd Smith left Fox, he told Christiane Amanpour, “When people begin with a false premise and lead people astray, that’s injurious to society and it’s the antithesis of what we should be doing: Those of us who are so honored and grateful to have a platform of public influence have to use it for the public good ... there are a lot of people who have propagated the lies and have pushed them forward over and over again, who are smart enough and educated enough to know better." That's Fox.
Because several Fox shows deliberately spread lies about Dominion voting machines, it was sued for $1.6 billion. Sean Hannity spread those lies daily but under oath testified, "I did not believe it for one second." Meade Cooper, Fox News' executive vice president, "confirmed under oath she never believed the lies about Dominion," the Dominion attorney, Stephen Shackelford Jr., also said. Jonah Goldberg recently left Fox after 13 years "because I didn’t want to be complicit in so many lies.” Power at any cost; that's the right-wing way. That's Fox.
Recently, Len Hanley falsely claimed an Alaskan toddler died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. His claim is from the "Vaersanalysis" anti-vaccine propaganda site which also bizarrely claims COVID vaccines have killed 150,000 Americans. Hanley also claimed recently that Charles Darwin "only" had a theology degree. Darwin had no theology degree. He had BA and MA degrees.
