The Gunstock Ski Club supports Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert in seeking the resignations of Commissioners Peter Ness and David Strang. GSC fears that Gunstock will not be able to support the community if the management team is not reinstated immediately. We urge the Belknap County Delegation to take action, as requested by Commissioners Wood and Lambert.
For the last 100 years, GSC has promoted skiing and ski racing to thousands of local children. In fact, it was GSC members (formerly known as the Winnipesaukee Ski Club) that cut some of the first trails on Gunstock mountain.
GSC continues to promote skiing and racing in the Lakes Region. Each year, GSC teaches ski racing to 175-200 young athletes aged 6-20. GSC also hosts numerous races, attracting hundreds of athletes and families from around the state.
GSC relies on Gunstock to provide the venue for all of its activities. GSC relies on Gunstock trails and lifts for training and racing. GSC maintains its clubhouse on Gunstock property. If Gunstock is not able to operate, GSC will not be able to operate.
Over the last few years, Gunstock has been in fabulous shape and improving with each year. The ambitious expansion plan is evidence of a team that is looking to the future for Gunstock and our community.
The recent controversy between the Gunstock management, the Gunstock Area Commission and the delegation is a threat to Gunstock. It appears that Commissioners Ness and Strang are not working in the best interests of Gunstock and Belknap County residents. We urge the delegation to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict that exists and work to bring back all Gunstock employees and management so that the community can have another successful season.
Jacob Baron, Gunstock Ski Club Board of Directors
