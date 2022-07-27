To The Daily Sun,

The Gunstock Ski Club supports Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert in seeking the resignations of Commissioners Peter Ness and David Strang. GSC fears that Gunstock will not be able to support the community if the management team is not reinstated immediately. We urge the Belknap County Delegation to take action, as requested by Commissioners Wood and Lambert.

