No politics on this narrative as alpha and beta particles can't go through lead. Last Friday, a warm day with "bluebird skies," I serenely parked my car at Vista Foods and as I tried to get out of the car, a motorized wheelchair zoomed in front of my car, did a sharp left turn and proceeded to block my door. As I could not get out of the car, I lowered the window, and to my induced befuddlement (I don't get shocked after reading some of the submissions to this paper), the octogenarian occupant yelled at me, "There's a $300 fine for parking there." Not quite sure if I was being robbed by the mask-less Lone Ranger or there was a newly instituted Laconia City toll for grocery parking (not really) but I blurted out, "I'll pay the $300!" To my amazement, the GOM yelled "You (expletive) head, that's a handicapped space!" Hmm, I pondered for a long microsecond! I then pulled down my trusty "permanent disability parking identification permit #540326" (not my six gun) from the windshield mirror, and shoved it toward him, and said "Here's my disability permit. You must be the (expletive) head!" (Gave him the disrespect he gave me). Apparently resentful, he yawped out "I didn't see it, but you're still a (expletive) head!"
I guess his vision was also challenged as well as his cerebrum. He then proceeded to pop a wheelie (not really) and motor away (really), and go into the store. No apology proffered! Finally I could open my door and went shopping for food. Nary a sight of him! Probably afraid I was going to beat him over the head (not really) with my crutches. I'm sure he was a "nice" curmudgeon.
At my age, life can still be exciting! Just a thought: is this where we are going or are we already there?
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton I.W.
