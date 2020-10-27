To The Daily Sun,
Does anyone know of a fund for the Biden supporters who want to leave the U.S. after Trump is re-elected. My only caveat is that they must go to Cuba or Haiti, or some other s...hole country, as our President describes them.
William Shanley
Gilford
