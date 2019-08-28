To The Daily Sun,
I am 89 years young. Sixty-nine years ago I committed four years of my life to defend my USA and your USA as an enlisted seaman in the U.S. NAVY.
On July 4, 1954, the ship on which I served, the USS Glennon, DD840, was invited and welcomed by the Danish government to Aarhaus, Denmark to celebrate AMERICAN Independence! It was a heart-warming event which I experienced and cherish. Denmark is and has been a trusted and dedicated ally of the USA for over a century. Last week our current president publicly insulted their queen and prime minister due to his Greenland acquisition intentions, coupled with his ignorance of history and international diplomacy.
But it’s not our elected leader’s ignorance which I write about today. It is his public record of two and one half years of well-documented performance, action, tweets and video which convinces me and many others that President Trump suffers from NARCISSISTIC PERSONALITY DISORDER (NPD).
NPD is one of several mental disorders known, evaluated and studied by dedicated mental-medical doctors, researchers, therapists and practitioners. If you are unaware of NPD and its characteristics, please Google it on your phone or computer. It is a condition which elicits sympathy, not criticism, since the recipient is unaware and unable to help one's self. It is a condition of personal and familial instability and uncertainty but in the president of the United States, because of his unusual responsibility, vast visibility and impact, it could have catastrophic consequences.
My criticism is not of the president but of the collective Republican Party leadership, many of whom may have been aware of this possibility before he even announced his candidacy. They sit idly by unwilling to accept this possibility or their responsibility to come forth and assist him. The president
is unable to diagnose himself; HE NEEDS HELP. Instead of helping him, the nation and the world, the Republican leadership is enabling his dangerous behavior. They need to act and to act quickly. If not, the long-term consequences for him, for themselves and more importantly for the nation and our heritage may not be reversible.
William Doyle
Center Harbor
