Airbnb makes it possible for a retired person to remain in their own home rather than becoming wards of the state and costing taxpayers more money. Retirement income is scant at best and the ability to augment that meager income can make all the difference for people trying to stay in their homes.
For almost five years, my father needed 24/7 care, meaning I as a caregiver needed to have myself or someone at the house all the time. There is no affordable way to do this without finding means of extra income, as working outside of the home was not an option.
While I understand non-residents doing this with multiple properties is a different animal, I’d highly recommend allowing Airbnbs in owner-occupied situations. House guests are no different than family or friends coming to visit when homeowners are present. I’ve always kept good tabs on my visitors and have never had a problem.
Laconia is already on a state list as one of the poorest towns in New Hampshire. Hamstringing residents even further by disallowing Airbnbs makes Laconia an even less-attractive place to live and own. We support the local economy, our guests support the local economy and more people get to enjoy what New Hampshire and Laconia have to offer. Airbnb income stays local.
I’ve already made different spending decisions based on this threat to Airbnb rentals. Airbnbs handle the overflow and increase the rental capacity of the area at busy times, which helps all of us and every business and event in this area.
Heidi Preuss
Laconia
You are correct and I cannot agree with you and others more, and I wish you luck.
