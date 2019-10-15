To The Daily Sun,
In response to Jack Robinson's letter of Oct. 11, I agree he makes a very valid point. Registered voters came together to defeat a poorly designed warrant. Voters DO come together when given the opportunity. A very effective solution is to bring the vote to the people in a timely and effective process.
The town of Tamworth appears to run similar to Sanbornton. Recently the five-person Selectboard is in the process of hiring an ambulance service from Massachusetts. Yes. there have been posted meetings about this and the interviews are available to the public. The five-person Selectboard is very qualified, but this is not their decision to make. It should be made by the tax paying citizens of Tamworth.
Sanbornton voters do need to know the issues and deserve a timely and effective means to vote on their important issues also, which they did. The power is the vote to the citizens.
Lorna Gordon
Tamworth
