To The Daily Sun,
I saw neither of my parents on the days that they died, in nursing homes, nor did my siblings ... and I wish that I had.
We spend far too many dollars on death in this country, including nursing home and end-of-life care. Spending months or years in some facility at 15K per month bankrupts your loved ones and delays the inevitable.
I envision a “Last Bash” when all your family and friends come to visit and party it up! Then on the day that you previously scheduled, the doc arrives, then the mortician, and it’s done. Everyone saw you, so no need for an elaborate wake and funeral. With all things taken care of before the death, your family is relieved from a lot of the responsibility.
Imagine if everyone scheduled their death at home. The nursing shortage would be alleviated by keeping people out of nursing homes.
Dana Rhodes
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.