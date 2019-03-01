To The Daily Sun,
As I write this letter to the Eeditor, I am confused whether I have to get Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) permission. She has proclaimed that she is the boss.
We need to clarify a few definitions. Far left = Democrat, Left = Democrat, Progressive/Liberal = Democrat, and Democrat-Socialist = Democrat.
Democrats twice have rejected legislation to protect babies born alive from an abortion. Senators Shaheen, Hassaan and every Senate Democrat running for president voted for infanticide (killing babies). Did AOC tell them how to vote? How many babies must die before the Democrats admit they were wrong? If an illegal has an abortion and the baby lives, will the baby be killed?
AOC Green New Deal will be voted on in the Senate. How many senators will support the Green New Deal estimated to cost $93 trillion?
Medicare for all, why don't NY, CT, CA, VT, OR, and other states pass it into law?
Democrats have called me a list of names that I cannot list as the letter cannot exceed 250 words. I am a proud veteran, and a deplorable.
Enough is enough; it is time to vote out the Democrats. God bless President Trump. Yes, I did this without asking AOC.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
