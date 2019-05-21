To The Daily Sun,
Folks of a certain age will remember the 1950’s TV show “You Asked for It.”
Keith Forrester asked The Laconia Sun if they would ask the two writers who said Trump has told over 10,000 lies, to produce the lie list. I am one of those writers. As you can imagine that would take a lot of space in any paper so I have chosen just few to remind Keith that this is what Trump has said…it’s not his opinion they are his lies.
If interested in the listing of his lies you can Google Washington Post, Politico, and Fact Checker.
I chose the following because they coverer a range of subjects he has lied which many, many, of them were repeated many times over. At the end of many of these lies I have typed in the actual facts by capitalizing them. Those not having any capitalization I thought are more well-known and evident to most people.
You asked for it:
— “I would build a great wall and nobody builds walls better than me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our Southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for it”
— “We are going to build a wall … and who is going to pay for it? Audience’s response: “MEXICO”.
The response from two former Mexican Presidents Enrique Pina Nieto and Vincente Fox:
Quesada “We are not going to pay for that wall.” Actually, what President Fox said would most likely be redacted for crass language.
— “Tariffs are paid for mostly by China by the way not us.”
ACTUALLY WE CONSUMERS WILL PAY FOR THEM.
—“Puerto Rico got 91 billion dollars for hurricane, more money than has ever been gotten for a hurricane. All that their politicians do is complain and ask for more money.”
THE FEDERAL GOV’T HAS ALLOCATED $41 BILLION BUT SO FAR only 11.2 BILLION HAS BEEN DISTRIBUTED.
— “3,000 people did not die in two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. That death toll estimate was done by the Democrats.”
RESEARCHERS AT GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY FOUND THAT 2,975 DEATHS WERE ATTRIBUTED TO THE HURRICANE IN THE SIX MONTHS FOLLOWING THE STORM.
— “The FBI said former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn wasn’t lying.”
FLYNN PLED GUILTY FOR LYING TO THE FBI.
— “A horrible law, requires children be separated from their parents once they cross the border into the U.S.”
THIS IS TRUMP’S OWN POLICY.
— “You take the Pulse nightclub, if you had one person in that room that could carry a gun and knew how to use it, it wouldn’t have happened to the extent that it did.”
AN ARMED GUARD WAS PRESENT.
— “North Korea has agreed to denuclearization.”
— “The @nytimes states today that DJT believes more countries should acquire nuclear weapons. How dishonest are they. I never said this.”
— “Democrats are nowhere to be found on DACA.”
— This tax bill is going to cost me a fortune, this thing…believe me. Believe me, this is not good for me.”
— “U.S. Steel just announced that they are building six new steel mills and that number is going to be lifted, but I am not allowed to say that.”
NOT ONE NEW PLANT HAS BEEN BUILT.
— “The Steele dossier was responsible for starting the Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate any link between the Trump campaign and Russia.”
NOT TRUE. TRUMP’S FIRING OF FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY LED DEPUTY ATTY. GENERAL ROD ROSENSTEIN TO APPOINT SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER TO INVESTIGATE LINKS AND OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN & THE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT AND TO LOOK INTO THE POTENTIAL CHARGES AGAINST TRUMP & MEMBERS OF HIS CAMPAIGN OR ADMIINSTTRATION ON OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE CHARGES
And here are some of Trump’s opinions:
— “John McCain is not a war hero because he was captured. I don’t like people who are captured. Okay? I have to tell you.”
— “Who knows more about lawsuits than I do? I am the king of lawsuits.”
— I know more about Isis than the generals do.”
— In a speech in Kansas City to the VFW he said: “Stick with us. Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news. What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.” Are we serious?”
— During the campaign Trump said of rival candidate Carly Fiorina “Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that. I mean she’s a woman and I’m not s’posedta say anything bad, but really folks come on. Are we serious?”
— “I m very highly educated. I know words, I know the best words but there’s no better word than stupid.”
Please folks do some homework and fact — check this president. There are at least 10,099 other lies to date.
Paula Trombi
Meredith
