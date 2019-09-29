To The Daily Sun,
I’m asking the voters of Ward 3 in Franklin for your vote on October 1, as I run for re-election to the School Board. I’ve served you honorably over the past 6 years. I’ve served as your School Board Chairman during the past 3 years. I’ve been a part of the many positive changes to our School District, and will continue to fight for the best education for the children of Franklin.
We have seen both our Elementary & Middle Schools focus on better educating our children through a new way of learning. This initiative is through Houses and Universities at the Elementary and Middle School respectively, and having our students stay with one group of teachers throughout the years at their respective schools. We have already seen increased test scores by this new teaching method. Our reading program within the Elementary School has seen many students increasing their level of reading by 2-3 grade levels. As your School Board Representative, I’ll continue to work with the Administration of both schools in continuing the positive steps forward for a better education to our students.
We have seen many positive achievements at our High School. We have a partnership with Winnisquam School District to offer courses not offered at the respective schools. We have dual enrollment with Lakes Region Community College to offer our students both High School and College credits. We have a new 10 year commitment with the Hout Technical Center that offers our students additional advanced programs. I currently sit on the Regional Advisory Board at Hout, and am the voice for our School District. We’ve started a new Tornado Times at the High School. This gives our students who may be struggling within a certain subject access to teachers for additional help.
I could continue on the many positive changes that have happened at our School District during the past 6 years, that has been the combined efforts of our Teachers and Administration, along with the tireless effort of your 9 member School Board, that I’m very humbled to be a part of.
I will continue to fight for the Adequate Education of our students. During the past 3 years as your School Board Chairman, I’ve attended and testified at many hearings before our Legislative Body for additional revenues for our students. I’ve written letters to our Governor and Legislators with our Mayor and Superintendent for additional funding for our School District. I’ll continue working with our City Council on a solution to adequately fund our schools. I’ll continue to show that education should be the #1 priority within our city. I’ll do this by continuing to advocate for the students and teachers within our School District.
I have always voted from my heart. I’ve always placed students and teachers #1. I’ve been a regular face within our school so that students and teachers know that I care about them, and want to be a part of their education. I’ve lived in this beautiful city all my life. I graduated in 1985, worked for Franklin Police for almost 11 years, married a local girl, raised and educated our 2 boys here in Franklin and proudly call Franklin home. I want to continue serving you as School Board Representative in Ward 3, as we continue moving in a positive direction for the education of our most precious investment, the children of our city.
In closing I’d ask for your support in continuing our positive achievements in education and vote for me as your School Board Representative in Ward 3, on October 1.
Respectfully,
Timothy Dow
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.