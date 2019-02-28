To The Daily Sun,
To the voters of Gilford:
I am publicly declaring my candidacy for a seat on our town’s School Board. Many of you have known me for a long time, as I was born and raised here and am a 2001 alumnus of Gilford High.
I am a husband, and father of three young children, two of which are students in the Gilford school system and the third, almost three year old, is not that far behind. Currently I am a senior technical quality specialist at New Hampshire Ball Bearings, where I have been employed for over eight years.
I remember back in 1988, while in kindergarten, that our community came together and covered the gym floor with loose change to raise money for the Imagination Station and that loose change turned into the coolest playground any six-year-old could have. That serves as a reminder that when a community comes together great things can be accomplished.
The education of my kids is undoubtedly the biggest contributing factor in my decision to run for School Board. However, our great republic depends on all of our students being fully equipped to succeed as good citizens and employees in the competitive and evolving landscape of the modern workplace. It is incumbent upon us to ensure our students are fully equipped for jobs in STEM and other highly skilled professions.
I understand the necessity to invest in our students and schools to assure that our students get a topnotch education with every advantage we, as a community, can provide. I also understand the fiduciary responsibility I will have to the taxpayers of Gilford. Balancing these two will be a challenging task, but I believe that because I’m a father and a taxpayer I possess the necessary objectivity required to properly balance these two, sometimes opposing, values.
I am an active member of the Lakes Region community, having volunteered in organizing charity fundraisers such as softball tournaments and hosting the NFL Punt-Pass-Kick, among other events geared toward our youth. Bringing joy to young hearts and minds is extremely rewarding. I’ve coached multiple sports and am passionate about helping kids build their confidence, character, and respect for others. Being elected to the School Board will just be the next step in my journey of being child/student centered.
I hope that you will cast your vote for me on March 12. If you have any questions please reach out to me directly on my facebook School Board page.
Kyle Sanborn
Gilford
