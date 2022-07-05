To The Daily Sun,
Election time approaches and we citizens of Belknap County are faced with an important decision. Do we want to be represented by power-hungry extremists whose focus is their personal agenda, or do we want representatives who put the best interests of our county first?
The Nov. 16, 2021, meeting of the county delegation and the events flowing from it illustrate the current extremist control and the chaos it is producing. On that date, Rep. Norman Silber moved to spend a maximum of $20,000 to hire a law firm to defend the delegation in a lawsuit against the delegation to prevent removal of any Gunstock Area Commissioners without due process. Silber represented that this engagement would be limited to defense of the suit.
Silber was deceiving the delegation from the outset. His hand-picked firm was already doing research work he had requested before the Nov. 16 vote and that work included removal of Gunstock commissioners. Moreover, Silber had already received the law firm's engagement letter containing no cost limitation. Additionally, when Rep. Michael Sylvia signed the engagement letter after the Nov. 16 meeting, he did not bother to limit the engagement to $20,000. In short, the assurances given the delegation meant nothing.
Silber and Sylvia overspent the promised maximum by $30,000 and much of this was spent on plans to oust Gunstock commissioners and replace them with their cronies to gain control of Gunstock. This has happened and chaos is ensuing, all paid for with taxpayer money.
As The Laconia Daily Sun letter word limit is being reached, the continuing lies and deception will be addressed in a future letter.
Hunter Taylor
Alton
