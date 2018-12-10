To The Daily Sun
I am disheartened to hear the news about the N.H. Humane Society euthanizing "Sacario" the German Shepherd. I have understood they has been a complete turnover of staff, especially the long-time director of operations. There is a new interim executive director who has zero animal welfare experience and the official spokesperson is the finance manager. These are the people who are making a life and dead decision on the behavior of a dog?
Additionally, in The Laconia Daily Sun a couple of weeks ago, the president of the board stated that N.H. Humane Society had $3.3 million in the bank. Why then is the N.H. Humane Society not using some money to dedicate a trainer for this beautiful creature? They do not have the staff nor the expertise to work with this dog. I understand other rescue groups are willing to take this dog — is it possible that the N.H. Humane Society doesn't want another organization to have success with "Sacario," thereby making them look bad. I for one will no longer support them as there are plenty of other animal welfare organizations in the state of New Hampshire that don't have millions in the bank and could use the support.
Arthur Johns
Tilton
(2) comments
Millions? Where did you get that information?!
Why don't you take him in? Then we'll see what you say when he bites YOU!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.