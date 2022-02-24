To The Daily Sun,
This letter is to the voters of the Inter-Lakes School district, Center Harbor, Meredith and Sandwich, explaining why I, Howard Cunningham, am a candidate for the one-year member at large position.
First, is my experience as a member of that board. I served as a member of that board for 18 years — from 2002 through 2020 when I retired.
Second, my involvement with the board since my retirement. I participated at the request of the board, along with two board members, in negotiations with the Inter-Lakes Education Association resulting in the current collective bargaining agreement, which is in effect from 2020 through 2023. I also agreed to being appointed to fill the open position of member at large created when Mr. Richard Hanson moved out of state. My first meeting was on Aug. 14, 2021, and I have been present at each board meeting since. This appointment ends March 8 with the elections.
Why did I continue my involvement? I said yes to being involved with negotiations because of my deep respect for this board, because I had the time and because I felt experientially qualified. I have been involved in negotiations several times in the past. I said yes to being appointed to the member at large position because of my belief that board continuity was in the school district’s best interest during this period of social unrest and economic turmoil.
What about the future? What can you expect if I am elected? You can expect a fully functional board member from day one, regular attendance and attention to the business of the board.
It is no secret that the hot button issue locally has been masking. My observation is that the more important issue is what masking, along with other mitigation efforts, has made possible which is, “in person education”. We all remember how ineffective remote education was along with its many secondary disruptions. I am in favor of relaxing masking requirements as soon as we can do so safely which means being free from a possible COVID resurgence. I will continue to rely heavily on the determinations of the Inter-Lakes COVID Team that was initiated by Superintendent Mary Moriarty.
Thank you for your attention and I would appreciate your vote on March 8.
Howard Cunningham
Sandwich
