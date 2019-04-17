To The Daily Sun,
I am a daily reader of the Laconia Daily Sun and enjoy the letters to the editor. Also, I am a lifelong resident of the Sandwich-Holderness area and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I am well acquainted with quite a few people, including four members of my own family who have relocated from other parts of the country and like it here just the way it is.
This brings me to the point of this letter. After reading the column written by Alan Vervaeke in Tuesday’s Sun, I really wondered how anyone could find so much wrong with the place where I have spent my entire lifetime. Although I defend Allen’s right to speak his mind, I have to ask this question: Allen, if the people here are so bad, why do you stay here?
Steve Currier
Holderness
