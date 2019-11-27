To The Daily Sun,
I’m jumping into this, late, but what would a trolley system between Downtown Laconia and the Weirs look like?
The rails exist — the trolley does not.
People need to get to St. Vincent or from Lakeport to Laconia but have no means. Laconia wants to make the city more attractive to younger people, who would want to travel from downtown to The Weirs and especially in the summer when the beach is attractive and when the Colonial is operating.
More movement makes for more commerce.
Why uproot something that can contribute to the good of Laconia?
Leonard Campbell
Center Harbor
