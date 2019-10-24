To The Daily Sun,
I confidently recommend Andrew Hosmer for the next mayor of Laconia. Andrew is an attorney, businessman and former member of the N.H. Senate. Andrew is very committed to Laconia, raising his family in our community and serving on the city council the last couple of years.
Andrew's well-known commitment to accountability in government and his strong business background will promote an atmosphere of partnership between the business and public sector which is exactly what we need to drive economic development to attract higher paying jobs, more investment and younger families who will see Laconia as not only a beautiful city but a prosperous one as well.
If you want to see an honest, hard-working, business friendly mayor for the city of Laconia, please join me in supporting Andrew Hosmer and get out to vote for him on November 5.
Tim James
Laconia
