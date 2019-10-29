To The Daily Sun,
It is not often one has the opportunity to write with enthusiasm for and belief in a candidate of the caliber of Andrew Hosmer. In or out of office, he has always been involved and committed to moving the city of Laconia forward.
Andrew’s understanding and embrace of the opioid problem found him joining forces with others in the field of rehabilitation to create a safe space for treatment and recovery, not so he could take credit, but because it was the right thing to do. He is one of the founding members of Navigating Recovery and helped open the new facility on Court Street.
Andrew’s integrity and commitment to doing the right thing for Laconia was apparent this past summer when he announced his candidacy for mayor in Rotary Park. His vision for the continued progress and development of Laconia is exciting. Andrew serves on the board of directors of the Belknap Mill and has been very collaborative in helping implement the visible improvements and creative usage of that historic treasure.
He serves behind the scenes to get the job done, not for self aggrandizement, but because it is the right thing to do for our community.
I share Hosmer’s belief in the importance of providing quality public education for children, our greatest natural resource. It is the right thing to do for the continued improvement of our city. I believe he would agree that, “If you think Education is Expensive, Try Ignorance.”
I trust Andrew Hosmer and believe his leadership will move the city of Laconia in the right direction with creative and positive problem-solving skills. I urge you to join me in voting Andrew Hosmer for mayor of Laconia.
Kay M. Anderson
Laconia
