To The Daily Sun,
On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Laconia’s holiday tree was installed through a joint effort between Laconia DPW, Laconia Parks and Recreation and ArborTech Tree Service of Gilmanton. The tree was graciously donated by Bob and Kay Hamel. The 40-foot-tall blue spruce was transported from Gillette Street by Laconia DPW to its temporary location at Veterans Square, where it is serving as the official Laconia Holiday Tree this season.
ArborTech Tree Service gave a generous donation and used their crane to cut the tree, lift it on a trailer, and then helped install it at Veterans Square. The Laconia Police Department assisted by giving the tree an escort during its short journey. Additional trees were donated by the Laconia Rotary for the Rotary Park Bandstand and by Mark Haynes at the corner of Pleasant St. and Main St. Many thanks to everyone who has helped “light up” Laconia!
Kevin Dunleavy, Director
Laconia Parks and Recreation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.