To The Daily Sun,
I am writing about State Rep. Dawn Johnson and her link to a neo-Nazi website.
I don't know Dawn Johnson and am not acquainted with the site she linked to. For the sake of argument I'll stipulate she's is an anti-Semite. That said, there is a whole lot more going on here that people better pay attention to. I believe the attack on Johnson did not happen spontaneously. I believe she is being used as an example to put people on notice as to what will happen to them if they step out of line and express ideas not approved by the ruling class.
I believe the elites who want to shut down free speech are all on the left. And I don't really believe for one minute they care about anti-Semitism. As a Jew who grew up in this country, and has encountered my share of anti-Semitic comments, almost all of them came from people on the left. I think the reason they picked Dawn Johnson to make an example of is that it seems so noble and righteous to condemn anti-Semitism, no one will question the motive behind it. To me, the motive is clear. By first picking on people like Dawn, they get us used to the idea of controlled speech. So when the day comes when your right to express yourself is taken from you, you won't be shocked. And if they've really done their job, they'll end up making you feel guilty even though you haven't said anything wrong.
But what if you did say something 'wrong?' So what? The first amendment was designed to protect offensive speech. Uncontroversial speech doesn't need protection. I'm old enough to see the burgeoning insanity taking root in our once free country. When I was young, if someone said something objectionable, people would talk about it for awhile. The related issues would be hashed out and then we'd be done with it. It is after all, only speech. There is a difference between speech and action. We should be free to say anything.
The other reason I think Dawn was chosen is that she is a Trump supporter. Singling her out supports their canard that Trump is anti-Jewish, which is absurd. Trump is the most Jewish-friendly president we've ever had.
He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. And he has worked to keep Iran from getting the bomb since they have openly stated they would like to erase Israel from the map and probably would if they could.
The people who attack Dawn are useful tools of the deep state who carry out their agenda, oblivious to how it can and probably will be used against themselves someday. Don't lose heart Dawn. I'd rather have a cup of coffee with you than any one of them any day.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
Nice letter. I hope people listen very closely to what you have to say.
