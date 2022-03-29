To The Daily Sun,
While Rep. Ray Howard, Belmont, Free Stater and secessionist, is still laser focused on Gunstock’s single debt default 30 years ago, by some luck we managed to recruit some of the best ski business management in the country and the profits are rolling in. This should be a Republican’s dream. True business people running a business for the benefit of all county residents in the form of a dividend that should exceed $300,000 this year. But somehow this success has frightened the Belknap County Delegation especially its Free Staters (posing as Republicans). They replaced outgoing Commissioner Brian Gallagher with another one of their own, non-businessperson Free Stater and secessionist Dr. David Strang. At his very first meeting he states that increasing profits should not be their only consideration and “We should not be slave to the dollars”. He needs to say that to Rep. Ray Howard as it appears Ray begs to differ.
As to Rusty McLear’s disqualification from the commission, I hope to see Rusty run unopposed to reclaim his seat on the commission. Could there be a more qualified businessperson, visionary and leader in all of Belknap County? Unlikely. No matter who applies, shame on the Delegation if they don’t reelect him for the job. It is after all what they promised him three years ago and his vision is certainly more valuable on this commission that most everyone else’s.
Heidi Preuss
Laconia
