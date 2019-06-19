To The Daily Sun,
This is a story about one man's path in life. It's by no means one of profound wealth, unless you study the personal growth and love from within. He was a man who endured many hardships as we all do in our lives. Sometimes the path was forced. Sometimes it was driven by his own self endeavors. This was a man that found joy, not on monetary fulfillment, but in the smiles and laughter of others. Always eager to learn and grow, so he could pass on all that he learned, being the natural-born teacher. His greatest accomplishment and source of pride was his son, although he had a long list of athletic accomplishments himself. He would always boast of his son instead. In his journeys as a naval veteran he touched many and he was always thankful for his fellow brothers for their commitment and sacrifices. Again, rising to leadership in his service he proved to be a lion of a man.
When we first met, he had been beaten down by life for a few years and was dealing with some of his own demons as he battled to regain his strength from within. Even with his faults he still had the courage and conviction to speak his mind openly and from his heart. The truth, as he saw it, was as plain as black and white. "After all, my dad John Wayne, taught me to always admit the truth and take your punishment like a man." He was cautious in his trust. Everyone and everything had to earn their time with him as he began to rebuild his personal being.
He was the sort of person that made you reflect on where you had been in your own life, to examine the possibilities of where you were going in the future. He was very profound at times. I have personally met hundreds of people. Maybe three people in my life have ever been able to make me reflect so deeply. Only one person has ever been able to do this on a daily basis.
Although he was an extrovert, he had only a handful of friends that he kept close to his chest. In his own way, this was a means of protecting them from what he called a wonderful world gone bad. He believed that fear was any man's own worst enemy. That pain was an option our mind gave us to give in. But he was not a believer.
He was a proud uncle to his nieces, a loyal brother to his only sister, and a faithful companion to his closest cousin. His love of family showed in all aspects of his life. His mother was his best friend and champion to the end and his father was his mentor and greatest moral compass. There was never a day that passed that his thoughts of their needs didn't weigh heavily on all of his decisions. Again, his convictions to this family first mentality were undeniable.
He would tell me no one man is perfect and no relationship can last unless all parties are willing to be selfless at some point. We don't need to concede our moral convictions to be willing to see others' point of view.
He was a clown by nature, a lion in strength, a lover of a nature and its creatures. His affection for his dogs was well-known. He was their guardian, family and their greatest joy. There was never an adventure to be turned down in his mind. "We only live once and I'm going to live." "It's not in the quantity of life, it's in the quality." These weren't just quotes to be read, but truly how he tried to shape his life daily.
He was my friend and greatest teacher. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace my friend.
S. Moulton
Belmont
