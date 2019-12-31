To The Daily Sun,
In Chris Johnson’s 12/28 letter, he states that President Obama was treated fairly and with respect by those who didn’t vote for him. Does Mr. Johnson think no one was paying attention those eight years? Sen. McConnell stated his key goal was to prevent anything Obama wanted from happening and he did just that. Along with countless bills, he held Merrick Garland’s nomination for 293 days and acted on little — is that fair and respectful?
President Obama was excoriated daily on Fox News, conservative print and radio as well as by many contributors to this page, including Earle, Boutin, and Ewing, to name just a few.
The only people not over Hillary losing are those like Mr. Johnson, Earle, Boutin, Ewing, and others who use it as rationale for why so many are disgusted with Trump. People’s feelings have absolutely nothing to do with Hillary losing; rather it is the fact that people cannot accept a totally immoral, fully corrupt chronic liar serving as the president of this country.
Denise Doyle
Meredith
