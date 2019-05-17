To The Daily Sun,
Talk about the telling of a totally BS tale regarding something we all should want because its even better than sex. Think about this hilarity for just a moment. If current, BANKRUPT, MEDICARE were a private insurance plan it WOULDN”T even qualify as an adequate health insurance plan under the Affordable Care Act. It’s TRUE ! Medicare leaves enrollees exposed to tens of thousands out of pocket expenses and steep deductibles for drugs unless additional insurance protection is purchased. Costs that add thousands more dollars in health care costs annually for every couple on Medicare until they die. No matter that couple on Medicare supposedly pre-paid for their health care while employed through forced withholding by government.
Neither Sanders or any other DEMOCRAT talks to this FACT. This lack of honesty by Democrats includes even how to pay for the current basic, bungled, insolvent Medicare promise. A promise I had to work 40 YEARS to gain access to, as well as pay into for 40 YEARS to get access to. Oh, and my employer had to pay into for 40 YEARS by REDUCING my WAGES by tens of thousands of dollars over those years had to pay into on my behalf as well to SUPPOSEDLY pre-pay for my health care in retirement.
Democrats today just want to GIVE that 40-year work effort of mine to people for FREE for POLITICAL PURPOSES. Simply because paying for health care is darn hard. It has always been HARD. It deserves to remain so because it is so VALUABLE. Hard, builds CHARACTER. It cultivates thankfulness and appreciation for what one WORKS FOR.
Democrats now want to hand this for FREE as a BRIBE to people they think will vote for them. It is a BRIBE by every definition of what BRIBERY is. Are you honestly willing to prostitute your integrity and character just to get something FREE? Is that how our ancestors operated? Demand it free because it’s hard to earn legitimately? My best interests, and that of tens of millions of other older people who have worked a LIFETIME should now get SCREWD over so Democrats can BRIBE THEMSELVES into office, offering what I worked a life time to get?
This is exactly what Medicare for all is. BRIBERY by every definition of it Offered by scumbag, rainmaker, politicians trying to bribe their way into office because they lack the INTELLIGENCE and HONESTY to earn the job any other way.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
