To The Daily Sun,
Citizens of Belknap consider the four endorsed candidates of Alton and Barnstead reasonable and rational. I think their answers to the following questions will be helpful in determining how rational and reasonable they are:
1. The Biden administration has declared the United States systemically racist. Do you agree?
2. The Biden administration not only refuses to enforce immigration laws, but it has sent thousands of illegal aliens all over the county. Many of these illegals are habitual criminals, and gang members who are smuggling fentanyl into the country. Do you support the administration, or do you think immigration laws should be enforced?
3, Many Democrat-controlled cities have illegally been declared “sanctuary cities,” meaning that they welcome illegal aliens to live in their cities. Do you support sanctuary cities?
4. The Biden administration supports biological boys using girls' dressing rooms. What is your position?
5. The Democrat Party supports full-term abortions and even some like former governor of Virginia Ralph Northam supports aborting a baby after he or she had been born. What restrictions, if any, would you put on abortion?
6. What is your position on critical race theory being taught in schools across the United States?
7. Biden and his handlers have declared war against fossil fuels. Do you want to see fossil fuels banned in New Hampshire?
8. Democrats are known to raise taxes in towns, cities and states that they control. Do you support a state sales tax and a state income tax?
9. How many genders are there?
10. Have you read the New Hampshire Constitution?
They may answer with a letter to the editor or send me an email, shurtleffhal@aol.com.
Hal Shurtleff
Alton
