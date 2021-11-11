To The Daily Sun,
Like many of you, I attended the Gunstock Area Commission meeting Wednesday.
It seems to me what’s lost in the drama is a few things.
This is about hardworking people. Let’s focus on staff — people like my lifelong friend and her husband who are both year round employees. They depend upon the mountain’s successful operation for their livelihood. This is also about the many businesses and their employees who depend on Gunstock as an economic driver for this community — especially in winter months.
The timing of this proposed removal of Commissioners Brian Gallagher, Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear seems odd. Under the current commission and management team’s leadership, Gunstock is run like a business and has not been a drain on the county. But, if the vote goes as expected, it's likely that the most profitable management team Gunstock has ever seen will be lost. Even more, from this lifelong Gunstock skier’s perspective, the experience is better than ever.
While the merits of the county operating a ski resort is certainly something to be debated, how does removing current commissioners help? We are weeks away from the commission unveiling its plans publicly, which is expected to include public/private partnership. Why not hear those plans out and debate the merits in a public forum? I believe this public meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4. Let’s allow them to share their plans, have residents provide input, and move forward with discussions and debate openly and transparently.
We are weeks away from Gunstock opening for the winter season in an increasingly competitive labor market. An abrupt change in leadership will likely result in good, long-term staff as well as those considering seasonal employment taking skills elsewhere. Why would someone want to work where those in charge were just removed by a delegation that has no experience managing a ski area? Anyone working at Gunstock could find a job elsewhere right now, and is probably already looking, given the tenuous situation and dramatics we saw in that room Wednesday and have been reading about in the newspaper.
For these reasons, I encourage you to lead by example and shut down this current drama that’s hanging like a dark cloud over Gunstock as we edge closer to opening day. By voting against the removal of the commissioners, the delegation could send a message to Gunstock employees and local businesses, that it cares about their livelihoods and wants the commissioners to focus on the task at hand — opening the mountain and having another successful winter season. The debate surrounding the future expansion plans and public/private partnership/leasing can certainly still happen. But, in the interim, employees will feel confident about staying in their roles, businesses will trust that Gunstock will open for the season under solid leadership, and locals and visitors alike will again enjoy the gem that is Gunstock for another winter season.
Thank you for considering my input. It is our best hope for keeping Gunstock profitable again this season — which is something I think we can agree on.
Gretchen Gandini
Gilford
