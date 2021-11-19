To The Daily Sun,
It was quite unfortunate that Rep. Mike Sylvia would not allow public comment at the Belknap County Delegation meeting of Nov. 15. If allowed to speak, I would have had several questions and made some comments.
My first question would have regarded the Pledge of Allegiance. I would have asked Reps. Sylvia and Ray Howard how they could stand there, hand over heart, and pledge allegiance to the U.S. while simultaneously sponsoring legislation to have New Hampshire secede from the union and become a sovereign nation.
I would have asked Rep. Sylvia how he can state that no one is trying to harm Gunstock, when on June 8, 2018, he, along with Reps. Howard, Norm Silber and Barbara Comtois voted to deny Gunstock's revenue anticipation note request, knowing that Gunstock would not have sufficient funds to open for the 2018-2019 ski season. This was the first time this request was denied in over three decades.
I would have asked, in the interest of open and transparent government, how Rep. Silber could guarantee that he had locked up 13 votes in favor of Commissioner Peter Ness and that "the Ness matter is dead on arrival" prior to a meeting even being held or testimony given. I would have asked Rep. Sylvia how he can hold a public hearing without hearing the public. I also would have asked him how you can defame someone when what you are saying about him is true.
Regarding the "bailout" of Gunstock, I would add to the conversation that when I became the general manager here in 1998, Gunstock's net worth was less than a half million dollars. When I retired in 2020, the net worth was $9.8 million. Due to the strong management of my successor and his team, it is now over $12 million. The taxpayers of Belknap County have earned a solid return on their investment in Gunstock.
As to the master planning process, I developed master plans for Gunstock five times in my career. Each of them was drafted in consultation with management, commissioners, and a professional planning firm. Preliminary plans were vetted, presented to the public, and ultimately approved by the Gunstock Area Commission at a public meeting. It seems that a similar process is being followed now. There is nothing illegal or inappropriate about it.
Make no mistake folks, this is a full-frontal attack on Gunstock being waged by Reps. Silber, Howard, Sylvia and Comtois, now being aided and abetted by Commissioner Ness. County residents must remain vigilant and not allow this takeover of Gunstock.
Rep. Sylvia rhetorically asked the public "where have you been?" Well, we are here, we have never left, and we're not going away. We know what we are talking about, and we understand the issues clearly.
I'm really enjoying my retirement. It's great. Reps. Sylvia, Howard, Silber and Comtois should try it.
Greg Goddard
Gilford
