To The Daily Sun,
Governor Sununu, I am a state employee. I work at the N.H. Veterans’ Home in Tilton. Did I do something wrong? Is there a reason why my coworkers and I do not have a valid contract? What can we do to resolve this?
There have been some concerning rumors flying around that I would like clarified. I heard that you make $132,592 every year. If that is true, you make $63.75 an hour. That is approximately three times what I make. Could you and your family live on that (we do!)?
State employees are experiencing low morale. You could help boost morale just by doing a few simple things. Will you?
Give us a much-needed pay raise that does better than almost keeping up with the cost of living. In other words: Give us a fair contract.
Come out and talk with us at our worksites. See what we are doing. See what we have to work with.
Take a pay cut. I could help you work out a household budget if you need help to tighten things up a bit.
4. Do not ask others to do what you are not willing to do yourself.
You have mentioned that the state is in a spending slump. People who have money, spend money. I know that I am more willing to spend money when my budget has a little breathing room. Living paycheck-to-paycheck is not fun. Please consider giving your state workers a fair contract. Thank you.
Rebecca Ladd
Belmont
