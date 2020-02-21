To The Daily Sun,
Secularity: The state of being separate from religion, or of not being exclusively allied with or against any particular religion. Furthermore, since religion and secular are both Western concepts that were formed under the influence of Christian theology, other cultures do not necessarily have words or concepts that resemble or are equivalent to them. In many cultures, “little conceptual or practical distinction is made between ‘natural’ and ‘supernatural’ phenomena” and the very notions of religious and nonreligious dissolve into unimportance, nonexistence, or unawareness, especially since people have beliefs in other supernatural or spiritual things irrespective of belief in God or gods. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secularity.
Moses went up the mountain and was given all the dos and don’ts; fast forward and today we have a government on flat land dictating the dos and don’ts — sounds like a religion. It was bad enough to burn in hell for breaking certain commandments; in today’s secular religion, certain crimes are extra criminal and one burns twice.
That our founding constitution doesn’t permit the government to decide what constitutes a religion — “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” — doesn’t mean to say the government can’t establish itself as a religion, detailing what is or isn’t proper speech, etc. and declaring punishment for the “crime” unless one is an “advocate”, in which case one gets off “scot-free”. Yesterday’s realities judged not by its time but by the idealized up-to-the-moment interpretation.
So, yes, we need the aged halls of education, filled with learned scholars, to teach contemporary constitutional experts and “doctors” of law to stand before the benches and hearing rooms to argue the right of wrongs and the wrongs of the right such that, at the most opportune moment, a precedent may be set and chiseled in stone. All the while more important things, such as who can use what bathrooms in the schools children attend, are decided in the aisles and altars of the congresses and courts.
The day when our government’s secular religion is recognized, it will only be marked as a footnote of history.
Somewhere in this kaleidoscope of realities, we go about our lives. Whether hammered by the priests and attendants of climate change, government hirelings giving their understanding as testament as if it were law, community organizers in neighborhoods silently redefining purpose....
Eighteen years redefining the nation of Afghanistan has taught nothing to these nation-builders. It was Thomas Woodrow Wilson who took us into World War I for the purpose of gaining position so as to dictate his wishes for a “League of Nations”; so many tens of thousands of lives lost on his altar’s ego, refusing to compromise with Henry Cabot Lodge. He and others then and now taking an oath to uphold and defend the constitution, only not to.
Especially now, their having come so close, only to lose their progress. So focused on making history, rather than learn from it. Shaken to think a building, road, or school won’t bear their name in memory of their life.
Gerald Brooks
Meredith
