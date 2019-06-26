To The Daily Sun,
When did something as unbelievably complicated as climate change become “settled science”? Where is the proof that 98% of climate scientists actually agree that the primary cause of global warming is from carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels?
“Humans are destroying the climate by using way too much coal, oil and natural gas,” claim leftist wingnuts like Bernie Sanders, AOC and most of the Democratic candidates. These same and similar phrases have been repeated ad nauseum on the left-leaning major networks, national public radio, NY Times, Washington Post and the left-leaning websites. The Democrats and some sheep-like Republicans have bought into the narrative, along with letter to the editor writers like Lynn Rudmin Chong.
In my opinion, it is most likely leftist, social justice, “groupthink,” which comes down to money, power and control, with more government intervention, in conjunction with the United Nations and the global financial institutions. All very complicated, and without a doubt, sorely lacking in any scientific objectivity, but filled with corruption. You know, the kind of corruption that has befallen the EPA and the reason that the President of “Greenpeace,” Patrick Moore, left the organization.
“Settled science”? Of course the phrase itself is merely the silliest of semantics and defies logic and common sense. But for the sake of brevity, not a strong suit of mine to be sure, let’s assume that the earth is warming due to all the evil, gas-guzzling capitalists who care not a whit about preserving the environment.
Remember back in December 2015 when the nations got together and decided to submit voluntary plans to cut carbon emissions? It was called the Paris Accord on Climate Change. President Obama pledged to reduce our emissions by a substantial percentage. Dr. Patrick J. Michaels reported that China and India volunteered to increase their emissions until 2030, and then they might level them off. Now, which country do you think has already cut their emissions the most? Why, the good ole US of A, of course. But the feel-good Democrats think we must do much more to curtail our emissions, while emerging economies like China and India raise their levels.
The point is that, if we were to do serious damage to our economy by using draconian measures to curtail carbon emissions, we would not make a dent in the reduction of worldwide carbon emissions. But, it would make most Democrats, some Republicans and the progressive left in this country feel oh so good about themselves, because of their good intentions.
Socialism is filled with good intentions and smeared by the massive loss of human life. Being on the left means never having to say you’re sorry. Being on the right means looking at results with a clear eye. We must not let the Democrats destroy our economy because of their pseudo-scientific, global climate emergency hysterics.
The Lakes Region had snow in the forecast on May 14. On June 13, when I was at The Weirs at 4 p.m., it was a chilly 49 degrees. While normal temperatures have finally arrived in New Hampshire, Chicago was still waiting for summer to arrive last weekend when the high temperature struggled to reach 60 degrees. The last time it was that cold in June was back in 1922. A recent forecast across the pond in Ireland stated, “the country is wallowing in a cold, rainy spell that shows no signs of abating.” The French people are asking, “when is summer finally going to arrive in France?”
Now, these anecdotes are just silly snapshots in time, just like the foolish claims by the Democrats that we have but a mere 10 to 40 years before the planet has fried us all to a crisp. Based primarily on flawed climate models and doctored data from the corruptocrats at these leftist-funded “International Climate Partnerships.” Nevertheless, we must immediately stop driving cars, give up all those plane rides, and kill all the cows.
We are just as likely to be entering into a “Maunder Minimum” with near-zero sunspot activity. That was the main cause of the “Little Ice Age” that occurred from 1645 to 1715. If that does occur again sometime soon, it will probably not cause the Thames River to freeze over this time. But it could be enough to cause a thawing of leftist brain freeze. Perhaps they would then realize that capitalism is far superior to socialism, and the Trump Russian collusion claim that destroyed lives of good, decent people, was a horrific hoax.
Dennis Prager gives a concise reason for this madness. “Leftism destroys everything it touches because it thinks America is essentially a bad country.” In fact, progressive leftism is a far more serious threat to our existence than any “manmade climate disruption.”
Russ Wiles
Tilton
