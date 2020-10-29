To The Daily Sun,
The Christian church in America has been supine for far too long. For the most part, we have sat back and shut up and let the left set the agenda for the nation. We have allowed our courts basically to throw prayer and Bible reading out of our public schools with hardly a whimper. We have allowed expressions of our Christian faith to be excluded from the public sphere. We have largely allowed those of the left to call the shots in our nation, probably since the Scopes Trial. We now have a generation that hardly knows the Gospel message let alone believes it. We used to send missionaries abroad now other countries are sending missionaries to us. Church, wake up. If you've studied the scriptures, at least the New Testament to the end, you know that God has created everything for us believers. That's been His purpose since before Creation to have a people for His own. If we know this why don't we act like it is true? We live in a democratic republic. We have a voice in how our country is governed, in what are its policies, in what is socially acceptable. And in more than this, we have dropped the ball. We are to be an example for those outside of the church. We need to repent. We were given not a dictatorial form of government, but a democratic republic. People, we are about to lose it. The Christian church needs to repent. We also need to vote like never before. There is one who wants to steal our liberty. We can say, not here, not now. God has given us a political champion in President Donald Trump. Please don't be foolish and reject him and tell God that the champion whom He sent us is not good enough.
For those who would doubt what I'm saying, consider the attacks that Trump has endured. Yet he has survived, even thrived because he is genuine and there is mostly no truth in the attacks. On the other hand look at Joe Biden. With the credible revelations of the corruption of the Biden family, including Joe, the only way Biden can survive is through media suppression of the story, and that may not even work.
Do you remember when President Obama said that manufacturing jobs were not going to return to the U.S. He even laughed at President Trump when he said that he would bring them back. No Democrat or Republican for that matter has been willing or maybe even able to do that. President Trump has started that process. American families need those jobs. No one else in American politics has cared about you enough to do that. I haven't even mentioned his support for religious liberty, school choice, Israel, or the pro-life movement. Nor do I have room to outline the corruption of the Democratic Party or the news media. Please come out and vote.
John Demakowski
Franklin
