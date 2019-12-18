To The Daily Sun,
“Scientists are aware of a number of positive feedbacks loops in the climate system. One example is melting ice. Because ice is light-coloured and reflective, a large proportion of the sunlight that hits it is bounced back to space, which limits the amount of warming it causes. But as the world gets hotter, ice melts, revealing the darker-coloured land or water below. The result is that more of the sun’s energy is absorbed, leading to more warming, which in turn leads to more ice melting — and so on.”
This is part of: https://tinyurl.com/ydhmdp9s.
I have children and grandchildren and resent climate deniers who think that global warming is a hoax from China, an implausible idea for which there is no proof. Please call our legislators if you are concerned. The number of calls they get is a factor in their priorities.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
