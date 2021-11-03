To The Daily Sun,
As we all know it has been 98 years since the Equal Rights Amendment first began its battle to provide for the legal equality of the sexes and prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, but as most of us women know this is not the case. Our homes, our workforce, our military and even the legal system and those who are supposed to protect us are still dominated by the male gender.
I am a single mom who has been and continues to be in the midst of an ongoing domestic violence and family court case trying to keep myself and my children safe from mental, emotional and further physical abuse. Whether most individuals, male or female, are aware or not there are laws and protocols set forth by the New Hampshire Department Of Justice, Office of the Attorney General to be followed that involve domestic, sexual and child abuse cases.
So, with that said, who says it’s OK for a family court, law enforcement, prosecutors, visitation centers, a parent or even an attorney to disregard these protocols without consequences? Who says it's OK to violate restraining orders without consequences? Who says it’s OK to lie without consequences? Who says it’s OK for a person while under oath to commit perjury? Who says it’s OK for a judge to oversee multiple types of cases for the same people involved without being biased and a conflict of interest? Who says it’s OK to change court orders without following prior ones? Who says it's OK to claim a mental illness without having to provide medical documentation? Why is it OK for courts to go lenient on a person just because they have served our country? These people have been trained in special forces and combat which poses a greater safety risk to others. Why is it OK for an attorney to not listen or object on his clients behalf when testimony deserves to be questioned?
As we all go through life we are expected to abide by the laws and if not there are consequences for our actions. So I ask why are there no consequences for all these individuals who take an oath to uphold and abide by the law, and to protect and serve not be held accountable for not complying by laws, or following protocols that have been set forth?
I am tired of not being heard, being treated as less than, being judged, doing the right things and still left fighting for my rights and my children's lives to live safely and unharmed every day. When is enough going to be enough or is it going to take another 98 years for the world to open their eyes, or a mother and children be battered or even dying for these laws and protocols to finally be followed by all?
It won't be myself or my children. I will fight to the end to protect not only my children's safety and wellbeing but mine as well.
Gina Knott
Laconia
