To The Daily Sun,
My question and concern is regarding the status of the Gilford town recycling center, re-use center. We all are aware the controversy regarding plastics in our oceans, limiting plastic straws and bags and the diminishing market for glass /plastic/paper/metal recycled material.
To me, it makes sense to try to keep bulk items of these materials out of the waste stream as much as possible. The only way other than sales/free internet sites or donations is to to allow a opportunity to leave these items at the center to allow others to re use or repurpose these items. Some of us do not have the time or wish to use these sites and arrange for people to come and look at things we might feel are no longer needed by ourselves but may be of value to others. In the interest of being good stewards of our environment I think the budget should include funds to reestablish this re-use center and possibly have a volunteer staff it to keep unacceptable items from being dropped off. If this has already been discussed and the center is planned to reopen, then I apologize for bring it up.
Richard Capello
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.