To The Daily Sun,
I applaud Friday’s letter to the editor from Michael Stone entitled, “Laconia will be paying the price of this Bike Week for years” It should open the eyes of our officials.
Dr. Deborah Brix went on to the Sunday morning talk shows stating that the deadly virus is more widespread now than when it first took hold in the U.S. She also went onto say that super-spreading events are the cause of the increase in cases of the Covid-19.
Here we are looking at the 97th Motorcycle Week being held two weeks before our students try to start classes. You must ask, what were our governing officials thinking? Will the bikers follow the same protocols of the recent NASCAR event with temperature checks, 20 percent crowd capacity, masks, social distancing signage? Will the officials that made this decision take the responsibility for the potential increase of Covid-19 cases in the Lakes Region?
Many that I have talked to feel it is time to reconsider this event and put it off until next year.
Gerry Fagan
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.