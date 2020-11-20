To The Daily Sun,
I had a very nice occurrence on Nov. 20, in the local grocery store parking lot while loading my groceries into my car. A person nearby asked if I would like a squirt of hand sanitizer I said certainly and this thoughtful person wearing a mask did just that. During our brief conversation, she told me that her name was JoAnn and that she is a retired nurse, who moved to New Hampshire after working at Mass General. She went on to say how much she liked the good people of New Hampshire. At the same time she pulled a box of disposal gloves from her car and gave me quite a few. I want to thank JoAnn for her kindness and for her attention to the COVID pandemic. (As an aside, I, too, was wearing a mask). And thanks to all the health care workers, first responders, and all the people wearing masks and showing up for work behind plexiglass every day. We will beat this virus if just help each other.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
