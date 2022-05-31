To The Daily Sun,
To all the 300 voters that voted for me in the town election in Moultonborough I have good news for you, as I am announcing my candidacy for state representative in District 3, Moultonborough, Tamworth, and Madison. I am pro-life, pro-public safety, and pro-business. My pledge to you is that I will not miss 62 voting sessions in doing the people's work in Concord. As one of our representatives has, and she has missed 31 votes since her re-election in 2020 to present day. This is a fact of the public voting records of which I have a copy, and this is totally unacceptable in my opinion, how about you? Remember this from my last campaign that you will always be able to get in touch with me at my email address mottram.g@yahoo.com. This campaign is much larger and more expensive and I need your help to spread the good news and help with donations if we are to be successful. The primary will be Sept. 13. May God bless you all. Semper Fi.
George Mottram
Moultonborough
