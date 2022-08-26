To all the voters in Carroll County District 3, I look forward to doing the people's work in Concord. Remember this, you will always be able to get in touch with me at my email address mottram.g@yahoo.com to address your concerns. I hope that you still feel the same way when I say, “Enough is enough”. Remember the FBI raid of the home of our 45th president in Florida when you vote. I am not a politician and I want what the people want. Less government, and lower taxes. Remember the $740 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” that just passed and the new 87,000 IRS agents that may be coming to a home near you. No doubt they have totally lost their minds and should be in therapy and not the Oval Office. They are destroying our great country and it is affecting all of us, Republicans and Democrats, etc. The one thing that really gets me aggravated is the fact that we have veterans that have lost arms and legs from IEDs in conflicts and have other major problems, like no place to live, and the government will not fix this growing problem. The cold winter is coming and high inflation will just add to their problem.
We must continue to fund our police departments and fire departments and protect our children in our schools. No woke, critical race theory or common core teaching. The Primary will be Sept. 13. Please vote.
