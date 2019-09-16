To The Daily Sun,
The names Ann Douglas and Ralph Escoli are not household names here in the Lakes Region. However, for anyone attending last Wednesday’s 18th annual Day to Remember at Hesky Park, their presence and their names won’t soon be forgotten.
Douglas (who lost a son) and Escoli (who lost a sister) spoke inspiringly of the heartache they share after all these years. “Time does not heal all wounds,” said Escoli.
Hesky’s light crowd got another reminder of this when Douglas spoke on the the loss of her son, mentioning how her acute hurt continues to linger to this day.
Escoli and Douglas’ words were a stark reminder to us all that there are some things in life the mind keeps replaying that the heart can’t delete.
As for the noontime program itself, MC Chris Kelly opened things up by commending Legionnaires Bob Kennelly and Elliot Finn for initiating the “A Day to Remember” event. Kelly’s ‘All-Star’ lineup continued with the Lakes Region Chordsmen singing a perfect rendition of our National Anthem. This was followed by an emotionally moving Striking of the “Four Fives” by distinguished members of Meredith’s Fire Department.
Reverend Msgr. Gerry Belanger then gave a brief Invocation, essentially saying that, no matter what we face in life, not to let go of God’s Hand. Following the Invocation were Meredith Police Lieutenant Michael Harper, Fire Chief Ken Jones and Board of Selectmen Chairman Ray Moritz. As it was with Msgr. Belanger, all three were eloquent and heartfelt in their presentations. The day’s event concluded with Fran Milligan’s fitting Benediction and Pat Kelly’s closing remarks.
In reflecting on the overall program, what seemed most impressive was the genuineness of how deeply and personally moved the speakers were on the U.S.A. tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001. Appointments and elections have a short life. Hopefully, the Town of Meredith will support and hold dear to the likenesses and leadership of men such as Selectmen Moritz, Fire Chief Jones and Police Lieutenant Harper and never let good people like this get away. Hearing their voices of comfort for Ann Douglas and Ralph Escoli last Wednesday at Hesky Park convinced me of this.
As I see it, the greatest gift anyone can give another person is their time. A precious commodity Pat and Chris Kelly have given this community in abundance over the years. And of which they keep giving. Yes, when it comes to helping friends and neighbors, the Kelly brothers seem to rise to that task as if responding to a ‘bugle call’. A constant unselfish giving of their time was again on display last Wednesday at Hesky Park.
Roland Jutras
Meredith
