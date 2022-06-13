To The Daily Sun,
On June 14, we honor our flag. Flag Day reminds of everything it represents. Our freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as guaranteed under our founding documents. Never to be taken away or surrendered. No other flag known as “Old Glory” can invoke feelings of pride as much as our flag. Americans should have the utmost respect for our flag. This respect is sewn deep with our flag, in each thread, each fold is found our great heritage and history. It represents all Americans of every race, creed and religion. It unites 50 sovereign independent States as one Nation. It has endured a lot since our founding, but has stood the test of time. It flies high and waves proudly for all that America has done to preserve freedom. It also comes down to half-staff in reverent honor to our fallen heroes and times of national mourning, grief and tragedy. When flying high we look up, place our hand over our hearts and proudly salute it. When it hangs low, we bow our heads, offer a prayer, shed many tears, never forgetting those who lived and died that we might be free, many leaving us way to soon. It’s been said “The Price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” Knowing this, may each generation understand the meaning of our flag, because each day it waves, freedom goes forth into the future without fear. It’s a flag of peace, pride, liberty, freedom and justice for all. It represents all of us. Our flag flying higher than each state flag is all that we need displayed on public property and government buildings. Those broad stripes, bright stars, long may they wave over the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Gary Torressen
Moultonborough
