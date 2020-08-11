To The Daily Sun,
My wife and I bicycle around Belmont, Laconia, Tilton and Franklin, among other spots. It is so sad to see the amount of garbage strewn alongside the roads. Can't we all be more human and less piggy? Keep a garbage bag in your car and USE it. That way we can all see the beauty of mother earth.
And on another note, please, please please cancel Bike Week and not take chances on infecting the Laconia area; the money is not worth it.
Gary Philippy
Laconia
