To The Daily Sun,
A blatant statement of disinformation has to be addressed in the Wednesday, Feb. 9 edition of The Laconia Daily Sun. It seems important that this newspaper ensure that such fallacious information not be published. "Seeking The Truth And Printing It."
"I had a smallpox vaccination when I was little, it worked but that was not a virus." Misinformation is unsettling to the masses. Rather: Smallpox is an infectious disease caused by one or two virus variants, variola major and variola minor. I will not harp on this so as not to upset sensitive psyches.
"Afraid the virus vaccines are most smoke and mirrors then thanks but no thanks." The World health Organization (which the United States deserted in the last administration) officially certified the global eradication of the viral disease smallpox in 1980. And those in our twilight years who are not in a smoky haze know that the polio vaccine of the 1950s essentially eliminated viral polio in the U.S. Virus vaccines do work.
"Solid reports and studies reveal 70% of people testing positive for COVID have had their shots." According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Mississippi had 14% of vaccinated COVID patients test positive, while 86% of unvaccinated COVID patients were positive. In New York, 74% of COVID admittees were positive. In South Carolina, 64% of unvaccinated COVID victims were positive. In the Bellard Health Center in Virginia, 87% of unvaccinated unbelievers were positive. The death rate was five times greater for the nonvaxers. There appears to have been a case of voodoo math.
Hopefully the public can be made aware that there are those who preach misinformation for the purpose of disinformation to those of uninformation.
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton Iron Works
