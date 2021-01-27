To The Daily Sun,
I had to laugh while reading your article about the internet outages in the Northeast on the Verizon lines. It was when someone said that her internet was 'spotty' for a couple of hours, that made me chuckle. How would those of us who get our internet from Consolidated Communications know that there's an actual outage? Our internet from Consolidated is ALWAYS spotty. I just finished my second disconnect in the past two hours from Consolidated. How would I ever tell the difference between a genuine outage and this on-going really bad internet connection?
Frances Woodard
Laconia
